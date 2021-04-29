'Petulant toddler' Trump brutally mocked for running to Fox to whine that Biden didn't acknowledge his 'accomplishments'
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand together during the Republican National Convention. (Shutterstock)

On Thursday morning, following President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump took to Fox Business and, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo, whined that Biden is being "ungracious" by not acknowledging the "accomplishments" of the Trump administration in his speech.

"Obviously they're very ungracious people," said Trump. "I did the vaccine. They like to take the vaccine. But even the fake news isn't giving them credit for that. We did the vaccine, saved tens of millions of lives throughout the world by coming up with a vaccine."

Commenters on social media quickly piled on Trump for his tantrum.