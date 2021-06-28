White House staffers sought second-floor offices because Trump hated climbing stairs
Donald Trump (AFP)

According to yet another excerpt from Michael Wolff's new book, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," second-floor offices in the Donald Trump White House were a hot commodity because the former president was averse to climbing the stairs.

While in most administrations an office close to the president was considered desirable to be close to the seat of power, in the Trump administration, the second floor was more than desirable so staffers could avoid the ex-president who tended to roam the halls.

According to a report from Business Insider, even high-profile Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway sought sanctuary at the top of the troublesome -- for Trump -- stairs.

"Working on the second floor of the West Wing allowed aides to avoid dealing with former President Donald Trump because he never walked up the stairs to get to the upper floor, " the report states before noting that Trump adviser Stephen Miller also joined Conway on the second floor.

Those two chose the upper-level offices because it "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" because "Trump would never climb the stairs (and, by the end of his term, he never had)," Business Insider reported based upon the book excerpts.

The report notes that the Washington Post reported in 2017 on Conway's choice to work away from her boss, with the Post revealing, "Though Conway took over the workspace previously occupied by Valerie Jarrett, who had been Obama's closest adviser, the confidant dismissively predicted that Trump would rarely climb a flight of stairs."

