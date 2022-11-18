Biographer: Trump will win the nomination — and lose the general

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former President Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz predicted how the former president's third consecutive bid for the White House will play out.

"Right now in the republican primary, there's only one person running, and it's the former president, and he ran earlier than most," said Schwartz. "I'll show you a few headlines here. We haven't done this a bunch. People trying to walk out. Ivanka Trump publicly counting herself out. She could have delayed that. She made it clear immediately. Right-wing donors backing away. Some say it's different this time and he's weakened. Others say not so fast. You have some knowledge here. Your take, for the first time, tonight."

"If I'm a betting man today, Donald Trump will win the nomination. If I'm a betting man today, Donald Trump will lose the election," said Schwartz. "The reason I say he will lose the election — which is the important part of this — is that it's very hard for me to imagine who is going to vote for Donald Trump that didn't the last time? Who would vote for him that didn't previously vote for him?"

"Converting back, yeah," anchor Ari Melber agreed.

Furthermore, Schwartz continued, the GOP hopes around Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being a new standard bearer for the party seem weak when you look at the historical record.

"So the reason I think [Trump will] likely be [nominated] is — here's a list I just gathered," said Schwartz. "See if you remember any of these people. Scott Walker, Herman Cain, Ben Carson, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, and Lindsey Graham. You do remember Lindsey Graham. Those are all people who ran in 2016 the way Ron DeSantis — each of those people had their moment in the sun and it is a brief moment in the sun. It is nutty for me to believe DeSantis is going to go through the next year and a half and sail through. I think in the end there will be four, five, six candidates. They'll split the vote, and Trump has a base — horrifically, but he has a base — I think he will draw on, so I do expect now he will. but two years is a long time."

Watch below or at this link.