Ivanka Trump won't be participating in father's 2024 campaign — here's why

Former Trump White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump released a public statement shortly after her dad announced he would seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Ivanka began her statement by saying "I love my father very much" before she added a major caveat.

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating," Trump's older daughter said.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she continued. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena.

Ivanka Trump said she was grateful to work in the White House.

In her father's speech, he complained about being a victim and said his third White House bid may not be an enjoyable experience.

"We will be attacked," Trump warned. "We will be slandered. We will be persecuted, just as I have been -- I mean, I have been -- but many people in this room have been."

CNN's Kate Bennett reported Ivanka Trump was not present for her dad's announcement.