Trump will 'wipe the floor' with DeSantis when it becomes a battle of personalities: Adam Kinzinger

As the primary for the 2024 Republican nomination slowly begins to take shape a year before anyone goes to vote, former President Donald Trump has trained his guns on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his one-time ally, claiming he would be nothing without his support in 2018 and accusing him of hanging around with "RINOs". This comes as DeSantis himself has stirred outrage, including within his own party, by dismissing the genocidal Russian assault on Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" and suggesting he wouldn't support additional aid.

Speaking on CNN's "The Situation Room" on Tuesday, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the most prominent Trump-skeptic Republicans in Congress, outlined how DeSantis doesn't stand a chance in this battle if it comes down to a battle of personalities.

"Adam, your fellow Republicans are more interested in a nominee that shares their positions rather than someone that they think will beat Joe Biden," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "As a Republican, does that concern you?"

"Well, I mean, it depends," said Kinzinger. "I think right now, the majority of Republicans, for instance, support Ukraine. That number changes because they don't hear from Republican leaders who support Ukraine, because they're, for some reason, scared to talk about it with a few exceptions. They're only hearing from Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and now Ron DeSantis, who says we don't need to get involved in 'territorial disputes.' So that makes me question what's his position on Taiwan and China for things like that."

IN OTHER NEWS: Texas removed six Black children from their homes. Their adoptive parents drove them off a cliff.

"I think DeSantis' advantage right now is, he's kind of like anybody that's ready to move on from Trump, he kind of gives people an out like yeah, I'm going to own the libs, but it's time to move on from Trump," Kinzinger continued. "The problem is, I don't think that Ron DeSantis has the personality that Trump has, and as they go head to head, I really expect that Donald Trump will start wiping the floor with Ron DeSantis in terms of that."

"I think there's a real lane here for somebody that wants to be kind of a traditional conservative Republican, if you will, but unfortunately somebody like a Ron DeSantis is just trying to be Trump-lite," added Kinzinger.

Watch video below or at this link.