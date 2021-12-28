Michael Flynn Roger Stone

The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 is reportedly looking closer at the phone calls that former President Donald Trump made to the so-called "war room" his supporters set up at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C.

Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell is now reporting that it wasn't just a single war room with all of the Trump allies together working in a single suite -- in fact, there were several war rooms set up.

As one of Lowell's Twitter follower pointed out, there were photos showing the war room with Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. But previous Guardian reports cited another war room with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who were joined by Steve Bannon.

The rooms for Kerik and Giuliani were actually reimbursed to the tune of $50,000, according to reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who has written books about the history of authoritarian movements, writes that such arrangements are not uncommon among insurrectionists.

"In a coup, each main conspirator has his own constituency of operatives that he's seen through the recruitment and planning phases," she writes on Twitter. "In time we'll know more about the role of each - and their plans for a Trump 2.0 Cabinet."


