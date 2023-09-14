Donald Trump gets NY fraud suit paused after 'frantic' bid to derail trial: report

Former President Donald Trump scored a victory in his effort to stymie the civil fraud suit brought against his family by New York Attorney General Letitia James, reported The Daily Beast on Thursday.
An appellate justice in New York has temporarily halted the suit, pending review by a five-judge panel, after the former president took legal action directly against Justice Arthur F. Engoron, the judge overseeing the case. Trump sued the judge earlier on Thursday.
"Appellate Justice David Friedman’s rapid decision — following a brief 3:45 p.m. virtual hearing — acquiesced Trump’s frantic last-minute attempt to derail a trial that threatens to destroy his corporate empire. The former president’s lawyers have turned the heat on the judge overseeing this case — by suing him directly," reported Jose Pagliery. "Trump was represented by Florida attorney Christopher Kise, according to court employee conversations overheard by this reporter. At least two New York assistant attorneys general were also present at the virtual hearing."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"Trump’s lawyers filed a case before New York’s First Department appellate court, which has repeatedly weighed in on this Trump case and many others originating from Manhattan," said the report. "Thursday’s court filing claims Engoron and James are both acting to defy appellate orders that could narrow the AG’s behemoth bank fraud lawsuit, putting the judge in the awkward position of having to use lawyers to defend himself alongside the AG. He is expected to be represented by the local court administration’s own lawyers. Trump’s legal team says Engoron is overstepping his authority, and they want an appellate judge to put him in his place."
James has been seeking summary judgment in the case, which alleges Trump fraudulently misstated the assets in his network of businesses and could bar the former president from doing business in the state of New York.
Some experts have speculated that a loss in this case would be disastrous for Trump, as it would deprive him of a core stream of cash that he uses to operate his businesses and potentially pay his legal fees in the numerous criminal cases also pending against him.