Trump sues NY judge in 'frantic' attempt to derail fraud trial: report

Donald Trump reportedly just threw a Hail Mary in an attempt to derail a New York trial that could affect his businesses.

Trump, who on Thursday said it is "so sad" that Justice Department officials didn't charge Hunter Biden with something that also implicates his president father, is trying to turn the civil case pursued by New York Attorney General Letitia James on its head, according to an exclusive piece by the Daily Beast Thursday.

"In a frantic last-minute attempt to derail a trial that threatens to destroy Donald Trump’s corporate empire, the former president’s lawyers have turned the heat on the judge overseeing this case — by suing him directly," the outlet reported.

"In an emergency court filing Thursday morning, attorneys for the former president and his associates cited an 'urgency' that required New York’s higher courts to step in. They want an appellate judge to commence an 'Article 78 special proceeding' against Justice Arthur F. Engoron, one that would force him to decimate a case brought by Attorney General Letitia James."

Trump's filing claims Engoron and James are trying to defy an appellate court ruling that could limit James' lawsuit against Trump, that claims he defrauded investors by overstating the Trump Organization's value.

“Although he has yet to perform his lawful duty, Justice Engoron plans to proceed with the trial of the Attorney General’s claims on October 2, 2023 — just nineteen days from the date of this petition,” attorneys Clifford S. Robert and Michael Madaio wrote, according to the news report.

The Daily Beast calls the filing "a rare move of aggression — particularly this close to trial, which starts on Oct. 2."

"But this has become Trump’s preferred strategy in recent months, a far-fetched gamble he’s currently trying against federal judges in Washington and West Palm Beach who remain utterly unswayed by his relentless attempts to violate their orders and delay cases," the article states.

"Trump’s lawyers filed a case before New York’s First Department appellate court, which has repeatedly weighed in on this Trump case and many others originating from Manhattan."

