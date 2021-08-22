Top Wisconsin GOPer traveled with Trump to Alabama to discuss review of 2020 election results: report

According to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) admitted that he was invited to travel with former president Donald Trump to his Saturday night Alabama rally to discuss efforts to investigate his state's 2020 presidential election results.

Vos has previously come under withering criticism from Trump for not doing enough to contest the election results that saw the former president lose Wisconsin's 10 Electoral Collge votes to Joe Biden in a state that Trump won in 2016 -- and expected to win again.

According to the new report, Vos explained he "spent Saturday briefing Donald Trump on his efforts to review Wisconsin's presidential election," later issuing a statement claiming he handed over "details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections."

The report notes that back in June Trump complained, that Vos and other senior Wisconsin Republicans were "working hard to cover up election corruption."

Trump added in his statement, "Don't fall for their lies! These REPUBLICAN 'leaders' need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation. If they don't, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office."

Vos responded by explaining "he had hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman at taxpayer expense to oversee a review of the election," which he mentioned again after the Alabama trip, stating, "While our attempts to make common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures were vetoed by Governor [Tony] Evers (D), we have doubled down on our top-to-bottom investigation by Special Counsel Justice Michael Gableman. We will do whatever it takes to help Justice Gableman uncover reports of systematic fraud in our forensic audit."

