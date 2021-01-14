Trump demands his staff not pay Giuliani's legal fees for helping him try to overturn the election: report
President Trump. (AFP)

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is reluctant to pay his longtime friend and attorney Rudy Giuliani for his legal services in the election lawsuits — and has instructed staff not to approve the fees.

"Though Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men," reported Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey, and Ashley Parker. "Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani's moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election."

Giuliani played a key role in arguing an election fraud suit in Pennsylvania — the first time he has argued in federal court in almost 30 years. During that case, he showed a spectacular ignorance of the law, not even knowing basic legal terms like "strict scrutiny."

Ultimately, Trump's lawsuits were overwhelmingly rejected by state and federal judges, including judges he himself appointed — which prompted him to instead sign onto a fringe legal theory that Pence could throw out electoral votes during congressional certification, and urging his protesters to attend a rally that evolved into the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week.