Trump continues attacking 'weak and ineffective' Mark Milley for telling 'sick and demented' stories about him
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump appears to be greatly troubled by bombshell new reports on his administration that were published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

"Twice in the final months of the Trump administration, the country's top military officer was so fearful that the president's actions might spark a war with China that he moved urgently to avert armed conflict," the newspaper reported. "In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa."

The book, titled Peril, is scheduled for release on September 21.

"Milley also summoned senior officers to review the procedures for launching nuclear weapons, saying the president alone could give the order — but, crucially, that he, Milley, also had to be involved," The Post reported. "Looking each in the eye, Milley asked the officers to affirm that they had understood, the authors write, in what he considered an 'oath.'"

Trump blasted Milley's reported actions as "treason" during an appearance on Sean Spicer's Newsmax show. He expanded his thoughts on the topic in a statement that was emailed to reporters in which he referred to Milley as a "dumbass" and repeated a list of debunked conspiracy theories about the end of the war in Afghanistan.

"The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley, and better generals in our Military, of which we have many, should get involved so that another Afghanistan disaster never happens again," Trump argued.

"For the record, I never even thought of attacking China—and China knows that," Trump said, suggesting that China knows his thoughts.

Trump lashed out at the newspaper for publishing the account.

"The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad," Trump argued.

