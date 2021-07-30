Bombshell DOJ notes on Trump’s coup attempt ‘worse than the Watergate smoking gun tape’: analysis

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are "worse" than Watergate, according a longtime political journalist.
MSNBC's Ari Melber on Friday described the notes as "absolutely bombshell revelations" about Trump's attempts "to make the Justice Department not only back the 'Big Lie,' but overthrow the election and the government — all of this enabled by Republican lawmakers."
For analysis, Melber interviewed David Corn, the DC bureau chief for Mother Jones magazine.
"We've said the is a lot in the last 30, 40 years, Ari, but this literally is worse than Watergate," Corn explained. "In that instance, Richard Nixon was trying to cover up the investigation that would go into what his campaign did, a break in. And he asked the CIA to tell the FBI it was national security and they should not investigate, the FBI should call off the investigation. That's what he tried to do."
Corn then explained why Trump's scandals went to a whole different level.
"This is about overturning and subverting an election," he said. "It is quite clear what he's trying to get them to do, when they don't have the power to do it. these notes are not audio or video, they're bigger in a smoking gun tape in Watergate that ended Nixon's presidency."
Watch:
David Corn www.youtube.com