Trump wrongly declares Atlanta 'the most dangerous city per capita' in Truth Social tantrum
Donald J. Trump speaks during CPAC Texas 2022. (Shutterstock.com)

Hours after the forewoman in Fulton County, Georgia Fani Willis' special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election revealed that "multiple" indictments are likely imminent, Trump took to his Truth Social app to again falsely declare that he won and that he is a victim.

"This is the real crime that took place in Georgia, with a Racist in Reverse D.A., who presides over the most dangerous city per capita in our Nation (by far!), Atlanta, does nothing but harass me for making two absolutely PERFECT phone calls, and for any other fake reason that the Department of Injustice in D.C. tells her to pursue," Trump wrote.

Trump's first comment is incorrect. According to NeighborhoodScout's 2023 report, Atlanta is the 94th most dangerous city in the United States. In fact, Atlanta is not even mentioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Forbes, World Population Review, or The Boutique Adventureron their lists of the one-hundred-most perilous American metropolises.

Trump then complained that "they are demanding silence from people from protesting, or even discussing, Election results," he griped, "because that’s the place they just don’t want to get anywhere near!"