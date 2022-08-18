New disclosures reveal how Trump rigged a famous bet he made with WWE's Vince McMahon
Donald Trump, Vince McMahain, Steve Austin (Photo via AFP)

In 2007, Donald Trump made an appearance at a World Wrestling Entertainment tournament in which he fought a proxy battle with longtime WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Essentially, the two men had other wrestlers fight one another on each man's behalf -- and whichever man's wrestler won the match would be allowed to shave the other man's head.

In the end, Trump's wrestler won, and he shaved McMahon's head in the middle of the wrestling ring on TV.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that there was no chance of Trump ever losing his bet with McMahon, as he and his lawyers put language in the contract he signed with WWE ensuring that his trademark hair would not be touched, no matter the outcome.

"Mr. Trump had his associates review the contract to ensure that under no circumstances would Mr. McMahon be allowed to shave his head, even if Mr. Trump’s wrestler dropped dead in the ring," according to one of the Journal's sources.

The Journal also reports that Trump instructed McMahon to send $4 million to Trump's charitable foundation after his WWE appearance -- the same charitable foundation that was shut down in 2018 after investigators determined that it was being improperly used to fund Trump's business and legal expenses, among other things.

