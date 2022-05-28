'Trumpism has metastasized' and is headed to 'dark, eerie places': former GOP lawmaker

According to a report from the Guardian's David Smith, conservatives are increasingly looking at putting Donald Trump in the past and moving on but Trumpism will remain a "dominant strain" in the Republican Party and voters can expect to see candidates carrying his banner for years.
With the former president reeling after several of the candidates he endorsed went down in flames in Republican primaries, DC insiders are seeing a way for future candidates to champion his causes while turning their backs on the man and all the baggage that comes with him.
With Smith writing, "The hard-right, nativist-populist strain of Republican politics predates Trump and will surely survive him," Bill Galston of the Brookings Institute, told him, "Donald Trump has transformed the Republican party over the past five years and it is now a solid majority Trumpist party with everything that entails in policy and in tone. On the other hand, Republicans, including very conservative ones, are clearly willing to entertain the possibility of Trumpism without Trump.”
Galston elaborated, "It may be that the people who have been in the bull’s eye of Trump’s ‘big lie’ campaign have started resenting it and took their resentment out. More generally, I think an increasing number of people are asking themselves a question that they weren’t asking previously: would we be better off with a Trumpist candidate who’s not named Donald Trump?”
Add to that, Smith wrote, whatever sway the former president has over the GOP may be challenged by future candidates who are willing to go to further extremes to appeal to his rabid base.
"Some on this wing effectively accuse him of not being Trumpy enough, as demonstrated last year when he was booed for urging supporters to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (he now barely mentions vaccines in his speeches)," wrote Smith with former House Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Il) predicting what is coming could be even more dangerous.
“Maga’s dark enough on its own … Trumpism has metastasized beyond Trump and it’ll go in a bunch of different dark, eerie places but it’s all the same thing. Trumpism now is the dominant strain in the party,” Walsh warned.
After spending years pushing former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie," the Michigan Republican Party is defending its own candidates who were caught up in a massive fraud scheme.
The Michigan Bureau of Elections released a report on Monday recommending that leading Republican gubernatorial candidates James Craig and Perry Johnson, as well as three others, be disqualified from the ballot after submitting too many fake petition signatures. The bureau said it had identified 36 petition circulators who submitted more than 68,000 fake signatures across 10 sets of nominating contests, including the governor's primary. The state Board of Canvassers on Thursday deadlocked on whether to accept or reject the recommendation, effectively leaving in place the bureau's decision to disqualify all five candidates, although Republicans have vowed to challenge the outcome in court.
Republican election attorney John Pirich told Salon that the fraud scheme uncovered by the election officials is "the largest I've ever seen."
"This is of a magnitude beyond my imagination," he said, describing it as the "most despicable abuse of the circulation process that I've ever witnessed."
Despite the Republican Party's years-long campaign to stoke fears of election fraud, the Michigan GOP intervened on behalf of the disqualified candidates. Paul Cordes, chief of staff of the Michigan Republican Party, told the board that disqualifying the candidates over fraudulent petition signatures would disenfranchise voters.
"Disqualifying two of the highest polling candidates in this primary, as well as three others who have expended significant resources in their campaigns, is disenfranchising to Republican voters who ultimately should be the decision-makers," he argued.
Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser also criticized the decision, arguing in a statement that the party was "fighting against voter disenfranchisement."
Pirich, a former assistant state attorney general, refuted the GOP argument, noting that "no one was on the ballot so you're not disenfranchising anyone."
"Most of the people who signed these petitions of the five candidates that were involved in this process weren't real people," he said. "So there's no real legal harm to anyone, in the sense that these weren't real voters. These were fictitious signatures of fraudulent circulators. So that's a bogus argument."
Other Republicans also took issue with the state party's attempt to intervene.
"The Michigan Republican Party candidates ran garbage operations," tweeted Stu Sandler, political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former executive director of the Michigan GOP. "The fact the Michigan Republican Party is defending all this fraud is embarrassing."
Craig called Thursday's outcome a "travesty" and vowed to file an "immediate appeal" to the courts. An attorney for Johnson said that the process that disqualified him had "fatal flaws that didn't follow election laws."
The candidates and their attorneys argued that they were the victims of the circulators' fraud and that it was the Bureau of Elections' responsibility to prove that every individual signature was fraudulent. The bureau said it has no evidence that the candidates were aware of the fraud but said in its report that it did not fully process all the signatures because it had already identified enough fake ones to put the candidates well short of the 15,000 valid signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.
Republicans on the board sided with the candidates, though it would have required three votes to overturn the Bureau of Elections' recommendation. Republican Chairman Norman Shinkle argued that the circulators "should all go to prison" but said he was "not prepared to shift any burden to the candidates."
Tony Daunt, the other Republican on the board, said there was no question "a widespread and disgraceful effort to defraud the voters of the state has occurred," but insisted that Republican candidates were the real victims.
Though the board has frequently broken down party lines, Pirich said he was surprised by the Republican members' votes because of the "amount of evidence and the detail of the evidence."
"I don't know how anyone in good conscience would say these candidates should be on the ballot when they couldn't do something as fundamental as circulate properly registered voter signatures and turn them in," he said. "I mean, to put them on the ballot would be an insult to the whole process."
Pirich argued that the candidates are responsible for the petition signatures they turn in. "If you hire scum-buckets to do your work, you're gonna get some scum-bucket results and you should be associated with those results," he said.
Craig insisted that he expects to prevail in court. Pirich, however, predicted the candidate would lose his bid to get on the ballot.
"The report of the Board of Canvassers staff was incredibly detailed and legally overcomes any presumption of validity associated with each one of those candidates' petition drives," he said.
The Michigan Democratic Party criticized Republicans on the Board of Canvassers for voting to ignore the evidence of fraud and called on the disqualified Republicans to drop out rather than fight the decision in court.
"Fraud is fraud, and under Michigan law, candidates are required to submit a minimum of 15,000 lawfully collected signatures. They did not meet that requirement," LaVora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said in a statement. "To keep the integrity of Michigan's democratic process intact, all Republican gubernatorial candidates whose petitions were under consideration at today's meeting should swiftly withdraw from the race. Michiganders deserve accountable leaders, and these candidates have shown they are not capable of that."
In a tiny Texas town called Utopia, a sign at the entrance to its only school warns that staffers are packing guns -- a measure designed to prevent shootings like the one that left 19 kids and two teachers dead down the road in Uvalde.
Utopia is a speck on the map in the giant Lone Star state, a hamlet of 200 people tucked away among hills and fields. It's just a few streets, its main drag boasting a handful of stores and not much else.
Like people elsewhere in Texas, the United States in general and even around the world, its citizens are still trying to digest what happened 30 miles (50 kilometers) away on Tuesday when a teenager shot up Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being killed by police.
It was the latest in a particularly bad stretch of mass shootings in America and the deadliest US school massacre in a decade.
"There is no 100-percent-of-the-time way to stop those type of things from happening," said Michael Derry, who has led the Utopia School District since 2020. The only school in town has kids ranging from pre-kindergarten through high school.
"But I think this is a huge deterrent when you know that there's people in here that are armed and we'll do whatever is necessary to protect our children," he said.
Texas, where affinity for firearms is deeply ingrained, began letting school teachers and staff carry guns in 2013 and dozens of schools have embraced the policy.
This defense measure is once again part of a frantic national debate on how to halt the unthinkable -- children being shot in their classrooms.
In Utopia, teachers or other staff who want to carry guns on the job must present an application and have a firearms license. The school board then does a background check before deciding, said Derry, who is 56.
He said this policy is also a way to offset the lack of law enforcement personnel in the area.
"We are very secluded in the northeastern corner of the county. And now the sheriff's department is very tied up in the southern part of the county, with the folks that are coming across the border" with Mexico, Derry said.
"So it takes minimum 25 or 30 minutes for us to be able to get law enforcement here. It's too late," he added.
'Eliminate the problem' -
In a classroom with a glass case showing off school sports trophies, science teacher Bryson Dalrymple, 50, tears up thinking of the shooting rampage in Uvalde, where he grew up.
"It's heartbreaking and it makes me scared for the kids," said Dalrymple, who is also the school's head of security.
He said that having teachers armed is a way to "eliminate the problem before it gets worse."
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton went on Fox News Tuesday after the Uvalde massacre and said more schools should arm their staff.
"We can't stop bad people from doing bad things," he said, echoing the pro-gun rights argument that rogue people are to blame for mass shootings, rather than the ease with which you can buy a gun in America.
"We can potentially arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly. That, in my opinion, is the best answer," Paxton said.
The National Education Association dismisses that idea.
"Bringing more guns into schools makes schools more dangerous and does nothing to shield our students and educators from gun violence," NEA president Becky Pringle said in a statement this week.
"We need fewer guns in schools, not more. Teachers should be teaching, not acting as armed security guards," she added.
'Makes me feel safer' -
Sugar Bennett, whose son Jason goes to the Utopia elementary school, said that at first she opposed its policy of arming teachers but changed her mind as she saw mass shooting after mass shooting in the United States.
"It makes me feel safer," said Bennett, sitting in Lost Maples, one of the few restaurants in Utopia.
Sitting across from her, Jason said he supports teachers carrying guns, especially after the tragedy in Uvalde.
"They're experienced enough with weapons that they can protect us," the young Bennett said.
A few blocks from the restaurant, back in the classroom full of sports trophies, Dalrymple said he would do anything to protect his students.
"The kids here are just like my own. And if something bad ever happened like that, I would give my last breath to defend those kids," he said.
Also in a 2-1 decision, in April, the judges representing the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division had set May 28 as the deadline for the commission to come up with a viable plan before the federal court would intervene to implement Map 3, which passed along partisan lines by Republicans on the commission in February and has been rejected twice by the state supreme court as unconstitutional. The court issued their ruling May 27 with it taking effect at midnight Saturday.
U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amul R. Thapar and U.S. Western District of Kentucky Judge Benjamin J. Beaton, both appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed the majority. U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, opposed the decision.
The majority ruling said federal courts are instructed to give states maximal flexibility to craft their own solutions and that “federal district courts must wait to act until the last possible moment.”
“We must presume state actors will work together to reach homegrown solutions,” the majority wrote. “And if they fail, then it is up to the voters to punish them if they so choose.”
Between the standoff among state officials and the delay in getting the case, the court said their options were limited.
“So we chose the best of our bad options. Given the factual record before us, two reasons justified our approach. First, no map had won the approval of both the Commission and the Ohio Supreme Court. And second, Map 3 gave the State the most time to fix its own problem. That broke the tie.”
In between Map 3’s original adoption by Republicans on the redistricting commission and the state supreme court’s first rejection of them as unconstitutional, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered boards of elections to load the Statehouse district maps into their systems and prepare to use them.
Republicans on the redistricting commission used the fact that elections officials were already ordered to use the maps as part of their decision to pass the maps a second time, and the federal court in April pointed to counties already using Map 3 as justification for its choosing it for implementation.
LaRose is among the four commissioners who voted for the maps both times. Others were Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Republican legislative leaders representing the Ohio House and Senate (originally Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman, then their chosen replacements on the commission, state Rep. Jeff LaRe, and state Sen. Sen. Rob McColley).
In his dissent, U.S. District Judge Marbley noted that his previous dissent warned the federal court about signaling it would adopt Map 3 on May 28 as it “set a strong, almost immovable default,” and “virtually ensure[d] that the third map will be used for an August 2 primary.”
“Following the majority’s April opinion, the Commission never attempted to craft a constitutionally compliant fifth plan. Two Commissioners, who had participated in all prior rounds of map-drawing, actually ceased their service and appointed substitutes,” Marbley wrote. “If there was any hope of the Commission fulfilling its constitutional duty, this federal panel quashed it.
“The majority’s April opinion assured the Commission that if it simply waited another month, the panel would enable it to circumvent the Ohio Supreme Court and realize a map with the desired partisan favoritism. The Commission took the invitation,” he said.
Marbley quoted a tweet from Republican Ohio House Majority Leader Bill Seitz written just hours after the federal court’s April opinion which said, “Too bad so sad. We win again. . . . Now I know it’s been a tough night for all you libs. Pour yourself a glass of warm milk and you will sleep better. The game is over and you lost. . . . Turn out the lights. The party’s over. For this 2 year cycle at least.”
Marbley said the consequences of the federal court’s actions were severe:
“(In making this decision), the majority tables a watershed constitutional referendum, abrogates controlling decisions of the state Supreme Court, and unwittingly rewards the Commission’s brinksmanship over the rights of Ohio voters.”
In 2015 and 2018, 71% and nearly 75% of voters amended the Ohio Constitution to enact redistricting reform against partisan gerrymandering.
Ohio Supreme Court
This past Wednesday, a 4-3 bipartisan majority of the Ohio Supreme Court rejected Map 3 again and set a new deadline of June 3 for the commission to produce an entirely new plan.
In her concurring opinion rejecting the map for the second time, Republican Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote that with the federal court’s reassurance that continuing delays and inactions would be rewarded, the commission has “engaged in a stunning rebuke of the rule of law” by readopting Map 3.
“This court has been placed in a remarkable position,” O’Connor wrote. “With the reassurance provided by a federal district court in (the federal case) that continuing delays and inaction would be rewarded with the implementation of a previously rejected map, respondent Ohio Redistricting Commission has, contrary to this court’s clear order, resubmitted an unconstitutional General Assembly district plan and, in doing so, has engaged in a stunning rebuke of the rule of law.”
She said the federal court “did not stay its hand until May 28 as it stated it would,” but rather “provided the Republican commission members not only a roadmap of how to avoid discharging their duties but also a green light to further delay these proceedings by stating its intention to implement ‘Map 3’ … all the while acknowledging that this court had declared Map 3 to be invalid and unconstitutional.”
Each of the federal court’s concerns about conducting the election, O’Connor said, were “created by the commission’s lack of action — which is in direct defiance of its constitutional duties and this court’s four prior judgments — and all those concerns were then, and are now, fully capable of resolution by the commission or the General Assembly.”
“Lamentably, the federal court’s optimism that the commission members ‘are public servants who still view partisan advantage as subordinate to the rule of the law,’ proved to be unfounded,” she said.
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.