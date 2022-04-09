Space Force overturning the 2020 election is a theme at Trump rally in North Carolina: report

Supporters of Donald Trump are clinging to a conspiracy theory that Space Force will overturn the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

At Trump's rally in Michigan last Saturday, a clip of a woman talking about Space Force overturning the 2020 election went viral.

"Space Force is a military branch, you know, just like the Army, you know, all the military. And they literally...the night of the election they literally watched the election be stolen. They watermarked the ballots, they know exactly what happened with every ballot," she said. "They know what countries were involved, they followed the money, they know what every every politician that's been paid off."

"There was 260,00 — 269,000 sealed indictments, but I think it might even be up to 500,000 sealed indictments. And I believe that we're going to have an emergency broadcast and the military is going to come in with martial law and we're going to be shown, 8-hours on, 8-hours off, of videos for seven days — the world. And they're going to be showing us taped tribunals, taped confessions, and the world is going to be awakened to what's really going on with the deep state," she claimed.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo said it is also a theme at Trump's rally in Selma, North Carolina.

Mashable attempted to track down the source of the conspiracy theory and found that it started shortly after the 2020 election.

"For more than a year, Trump supporters have shared conspiracy theories claiming that the Space Force used satellites to monitor the 2020 election and capture proof of election fraud in real-time," Mashable reported. "Videos about the Space Force and the 2020 election have amassed hundreds of thousands of views on the conservative video platform Rumble. Posts about the Space Force and election fraud on the group messaging service Telegram have received tens of thousands of views as well."

Mashable described the Space Force conspiracy there as a "niche QAnon" belief.




SmartNews Video