'You need a therapist to deal with this': Ex-GOP lawmakers rip apart Trump's delusions
Donald Trump during an interview with Axios. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Two former Republican lawmakers appeared on CNN Monday to tee off on President Donald Trump for his now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Former GOP congressman Charlie Dent said that the call, in which Trump demanded that Raffensperger "find" enough votes for him to win the state, showed that the president was in a state of complete denial about his loss in the 2020 election.

"You need a therapist to deal with this at this point," he said. "And the delusion is beyond anything that I've ever seen."

He then ripped GOP lawmakers who are feeding into Trump's paranoia by refusing to certify the results of the election.

"The fact that there are members of Congress right now who are trying to kind of enable this further, facilitate this obsession... is a huge mistake," he said.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) then chimed in to express his concern about the ten former secretaries of defense who felt compelled to write an editorial opposing the use of the U.S. military to settle election disputes.

In particular, Rogers said that he didn't think the former Pentagon chiefs would feel compelled to write such a joint editorial unless they had real reason to be worried that the president might order the military to do something illegal.

"Any discussion, even internally, about using the military to do something different than their constitutional role is wrong," he said.

