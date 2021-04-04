Critics ridicule Diet Coke-swilling Trump's demand his followers boycott Coke
Photo via AFP

Donald Trump's demand that his followers boycott major employers in Georgia for attacking the Republican-led plan to suppress voting was greeted with more than mild amusement by his critics -- even more so because one of his targets is the Coca-Cola Company.

According to the president, in a statement issued on late Friday, "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"

Social Media users were quick to point out that the ex-president had a serious addiction to Diet Coke that led the White House to install a button on his Oval Office desk that summoned an aide with the diet beverage immediately.

Needless to say, no one believes that Trump will switch to Diet Pepsi or RC Cola.

You can see some responses below: