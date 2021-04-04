Critics ridicule Diet Coke-swilling Trump's demand his followers boycott Coke

Donald Trump's demand that his followers boycott major employers in Georgia for attacking the Republican-led plan to suppress voting was greeted with more than mild amusement by his critics -- even more so because one of his targets is the Coca-Cola Company.
According to the president, in a statement issued on late Friday, "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"
Social Media users were quick to point out that the ex-president had a serious addiction to Diet Coke that led the White House to install a button on his Oval Office desk that summoned an aide with the diet beverage immediately.
Needless to say, no one believes that Trump will switch to Diet Pepsi or RC Cola.
You can see some responses below:
Also, my dude had a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office, he's not boycotting anything. https://t.co/0z2miaKKNu— Michael Mirer (@Michael Mirer)1617502695.0
Yeah Trump’s definitely going to boycott Diet Coke. That’s believable. https://t.co/4gKFPY6fk1— Josh Schwerin (@Josh Schwerin)1617415333.0
Trump boycotting Diet Coke is like 38 year old @mattgaetz boycotting high school girls. Not happening.— Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account) (@Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account))1617549976.0
@michaelmirer https://t.co/oBLQWbm73u— Jake Wertz (@Jake Wertz)1617506305.0
@Renadon6 @spectatorindex There’s no way Trump is giving up his Diet Coke. No chance.— Hilbert🇺🇸 (@Hilbert🇺🇸)1617504393.0
@Renadon6 @spectatorindex Just like he got the vaccine on the sneak, boycott Coke but I need my 12 cans, no matter what you yokels do.— pAujla (@pAujla)1617512989.0
The psychopath who sat in the Oval Office with a Diet Coke button on the desk is trying to convince us he’s boycott… https://t.co/GJfeyD0qdS— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@Hoodlum 🇺🇸)1617541560.0
I still laugh at the fact that Magats boycott the vaccines in the name of Trump. But Trump was vaccinated secretly… https://t.co/0idPDD9dcx— Carl Hasting (@Carl Hasting)1617500171.0
@spectatorindex Says the man who had a diet Coke button in the oval office. Chance in hell he moves to Pepsi.— Tracy Cas (@Tracy Cas)1617507331.0
Trump calls for boycott of Coca-Cola. 10 bucks says he keeps drinkin’ Diet Coke. 100 bucks says he has no idea… https://t.co/qNc9CGO62v— Scott Gorbach (@Scott Gorbach)1617537641.0
I'll bet when Trump called for a boycott of coke Junior freaked out.— JTWeaver🌊🌊🌊 (@JTWeaver🌊🌊🌊)1617545991.0
@FeistyPK2 Think he's missing his Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk.— Jena Green (@Jena Green)1617481408.0