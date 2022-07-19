Trump’s fake elector scheme to ‘spill into the public view’ in Georgia — as probe expands: report
President Donald Trump, speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Shutterstock.com)

The American people will reportedly learn more about the investigation into Donald Trump's fraudulent electors scheme as part of his unsuccessful coup attempt after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

GOP state Sen. Burt Jones was fake elector in Georgia and is currently the GOP nominee for Lt. Governor in the 2022 midterms.

Jones was one of seven current officeholders who took part in the effort and last week he received a letter from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informing him he was a target of her investigation.

"Breaking news: Parts of the Georgia investigation into Donald Trump & his fake electors scheme are about to spill into the public view," Jose Pagliery of The Daily Beast reported.

"One elector is trying to defy a subpoena forcing him to testify before the grand jury," he said, posting a screengrab from a legal ruling.

On Tuesday, the extent of the investigation also appeared to expand.

"The scope of the Fulton County grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election came into clearer focus as court filings Tuesday indicate that at least a dozen phony Georgia Republican electors have been informed they could face criminal charges," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "The filing was the latest signal that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation is circling the group of 16 GOP electors who gathered at the state Capitol in December 2020 as part of a sham ceremony to further Trump’s push to reverse his defeat to Joe Biden. The records for the first time showed that 10 additional GOP electors have received letters from Fulton County prosecutors notifying them they could be prosecuted."

The investigation into the fake electors scheme appears to be primarily occurring in Fulton County, even fake elector slates were also submitted by GOP leaders in Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which all have attorneys general who are members of the Democratic Party.

