Timeline of Trump’s horrible week shows why former president should ‘be concerned’

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on Friday broke down the terrible week Donald Trump has suffered.

"Earlier this week, I talked to Donny Deutsch and asked the legendary brand master for his thoughts on which political brands were up from week and which were down," Scarborough said. "Donny named Donald Trump as his down brand."

The former GOP congressman proceeded to analyze the former president's week.

Scarborough noted accounting firm Mazars breaking up with Trump and special counsel John Durham distancing himself from conservative media after it "wildly misrepresented the facts."

"Oh, really, you write pleadings like that, you throw the bait out there and say it's not your fault? Why don't you get like somebody other than a third grader to write your pleadings next time and keep them clear," Scarborough counseled.



Scarborough noted that on Tuesday, Trump issued a statement about his wealth that contradicted previous claims and the Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol issued more subpoenas on fake electors.

On Wednesday, Trump found out his White House visitor logs would be turned over to the committee and on Thursday, a judge ruled the former president, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. would be forced to testify before New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Scarborough also noted Trump has received bad polling news.

"Here's the deal, people have been breathlessly talking about Donald Trump going to jail or losing lawsuits or getting hammered for five years. You've heard it, I've heard it so much so you start hearing people talking this way, 'this is the time Trump gets caught,' I don't know about you, but I tune out," Scarborough said. "I've heard this before, I will not be Charlie Brown with a football."

"But I must say, over the past two to three weeks, past month, there has been an accumulation of bad news, one after another," he noted. "Were I Donald Trump, a guy that's gotten away with everything his entire life, I actually would start to be concerned. It seems these challenges, legal challenges especially, are really mounting up."

