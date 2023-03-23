‘He really said that’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned by Trump’s latest attack on Manhattan DA

CNN's Jake Tapper reacted with astonishment at former President Donald Trump's latest attack on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday.

This comes as an indictment has yet to be handed down by the grand jury, but experts believe one is extremely likely at this stage.

"Donald Trump says the prosecutor investigating him in New York is doing the work of the devil. Yes, he really said that," said Tapper. "Trump attacks on another level, belittling the importance of keeping protests peaceful as New York prosecutors weigh an indictment and the D.A. leading the hush money case sends a letter to Republican leaders with a few choice words of his own."

"We start today with our politics lead," said Tapper. "The New York grand jury is in session. The district attorney is really steamed and Donald Trump is back to screaming in all caps on social media. The legal headlines are plenty today, starting in Manhattan, where the grand jury hearing the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels is meeting today. Sources saying, however, they are not discussing Donald Trump in the grand jury, which means the decision on whether to charge the former president in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, that decision slides into next week."

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker ‘very sad’ Utah parent used his law to request ‘sex-ridden’ Bible be removed from school

"Meanwhile, the man prosecuting the case, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is unleashing on House Republicans, who have been taking steps to investigate the team investigating Donald Trump," said Tapper. "Bragg sent a letter today, claiming that the GOP leaders 'only got involved after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day, and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene.'"

"We should note that day that Trump was supposed to be arrested, according to Trump — that day was Tuesday, and that day came and went without an arrest or indictment," added Tapper.

Watch video below or at this link.