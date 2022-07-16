Trump is 'melting down' as Jan. 6 revelations drive him to tamper with witnesses: Michael Cohen

This week, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that former President Donald Trump tried to reach out to a witness ahead of testimony for the House Select Committee on January 6 — raising speculation that he may have committed witness tampering.

On Friday, Business Insider reported that Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen argued this incident is a sign that Trump is losing control and spiraling.

"Cohen, who served as Trump's personal lawyer from 2006 to 2018, told CNN's Don Lemon that Trump's alleged outreach to a witness signals the former president is 'melting down,'" reported Erin Snodgrass. "'What it tells me is that he's extremely nervous. Why? Because first of all, in my tenure with him, I never saw him call anybody,' Cohen said, noting that Trump usually had his employees make such calls on his behalf. 'He would never do it himself. I think the way I know him and as well as I know him, he doesn't trust anyone anymore, so he decided to do it himself,' he added."

"Cohen faced Trump's wrath after he testified against the former president in 2019 as part of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Cohen agreed to cooperate with the inquiry after he pleaded guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion," noted the report. "After Cohen testified to Congress in early 2019, Trump and his then-personal attorney Rudy Giuliani unleashed a barrage of attacks against Cohen and his family, prompting Cohen's legal team to accuse the president of witness intimidation."

Some experts, like former White House legal aide Norm Eisen suggested there are likely more witnesses Trump and his inner circle have sought to intimidate.

This also comes as new reporting reveals the extent to which Trump-aligned lawyers are giving counsel to former aides being sought by the House Select Committee on January 6 — a possible way witnesses to the coup plot might be steered out of full cooperation. Cassidy Hutchinson was one such aide, although she ultimately ditched her pro-Trump counsel and agreed to appear before the panel, giving bombshell testimony.