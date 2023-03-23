Writing for the New York Times on Thursday, reporters revealed that Donald Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, would not be pleading his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Corcoran is set to testify to the grand jury in Washington, D.C., over the theft of the documents the former president is accused of snatching upon leaving the White House. Special counsel Jack Smith has worked his way through a number of witnesses around Trump and Mar-a-Lago at a time that the documents were being shifted around.

In the case of Trump's lawyer, it's incredibly rare for attorney-client privilege to be broken, but in this case, four judges agreed that it could be as a result of a crime being committed.

Another lawyer, Jennifer Little, is being brought in to testify. While her work is isolated only to the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury, she was discussing things with Trump at the time of the Mar-a-Lago documents shuffle and the Justice Department's request for the documents back.

"The extraordinary back-and-forth in the past several weeks between Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Mr. Corcoran and his lawyers, and Mr. Smith’s prosecutors — not to mention with multiple witnesses who are also Mr. Trump’s lawyers, as well as all of their lawyers — has turned the federal courthouse in Washington into a bustling hive of Trump-related inquiries," the Times reported.

“The latest example came on Thursday when lawyers for Mr. Trump — including Mr. Corcoran — appeared before a new chief judge, James E. Boasberg, with lawyers for former Vice President Mike Pence," the report closes. "They were there to discuss some issues related to Mr. Pence’s testimony before a grand jury investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, an inquiry also being overseen by Mr. Smith, the special counsel.”

