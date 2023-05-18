Trump’s relentless attacks on DeSantis could backfire, legendary GOP operative says

A legendary GOP operative believes Donald Trump’s relentless attacks against his top rival may not be serving the former president’s interests.

Karl Rove in a Wall Street Journal op-ed argues that Trump’s preoccupation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who he calls "Ron DeSanctimonious" and described as being a “average governor” who needs a “personality transplant,” along with his characterization of the Sunshine State as being full of “misery and despair,” could backfire against the former president.

“Leaving aside the question of why Mr. Trump would move to a place of misery and despair, his preoccupation with Mr. DeSantis piqued the public’s interest while lowering its expectations of the governor,” Rove wrote.

“Republicans also recognize Florida is doing really well, adding jobs and drawing new residents. Many wonder: If Mr. DeSantis is so bad, how was he re-elected by nearly 20 points in a difficult year for Republicans and able to advance successful policy?"

Rove argues that Trump's unseriousness could be a political liability.



“Perhaps Mr. Trump thought his constant belittling of Mr. DeSantis could destroy or cripple the main competition before he even got to campaign seriously. That was never going to work. Mr. Trump would have been better off using that time to boost his own profile by offering a forward-looking agenda,” Rove wrote.

“But apparently that’s the last thing he wants to do.”

Rove argues that while Trump attacks DeSantis, the Florida governor has focused on the business of governing and has an impressive string of legislative accomplishments to show for it, including a six-week abortion ban, restrictions on LGBT and critical race theory in public education settings, and tough enforcement of immigration laws.

Trump’s preoccupation with poll numbers could come back to haunt him should the commanding lead he currently has start to slip, according to Rove.

"If the GOP primary numbers tighten — as they likely will as Republicans learn more about the field — the former president’s preoccupation with polls could make even a slight decline problematic," Rove wrote.

"Most voters have seen a primary or two and know the early poll leader often doesn’t win. They want to back a real winner, the person they believe — usually after lengthy consideration — has what it takes to defeat the Democrats and get things done in office.

"That’s where Mr. DeSantis’s record and focus on the future may make the difference."