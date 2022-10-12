Trump’s SCOTUS appeal was ‘very weak’ — and was ‘crushed’ by brilliant DOJ brief: legal expert
Harvard Law's Lawrence Tribe on Tuesday argued that Donald Trump's lawyers were crushed by the Department of Justice's response before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tribe was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

"The Supreme Court is really not going to do any favors to Donald Trump," Tribe said. "His submission to the Supreme Court was very weak and what was there was utterly pulverized, crushed, by the brilliant brief by the Justice Department."

"Not only did the Justice Department in the Supreme Court use Donald Trump's briefing in the court of appeals against him, because in the court of appeals, he was basically saying, 'Slow down!,slow down!' and in the Supreme Court the thing that he had to say was, 'it's an emergency, speed up!' He can't have it both ways," he explained.

"So he's basically undermining himself and the solicitor general make short work of that," he said.

Tribe went on to predict losing at the Supreme Court would also hurt Trump because of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

