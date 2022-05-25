Trump is speaking to the NRA on Friday -- but audience members won't be allowed to carry guns

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak before the National Rifle Association on Friday, but audience members won't be allowed to exercise their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms during his speech.

As NPR reports, the United States Secret Service is "taking control of the hall during Trump's speech and is prohibiting attendees from having firearms, firearms accessories and knives."

In addition to these weapons, attendees will also be barred from having "ammunition, laser pointers, pepper spray, toy guns, backpacks," among other items.

And to ensure that the NRA members won't be carrying heat during the speech, everyone in attendance will be searched with a magnetometer designed to detect hidden firearms.

READ MORE: Florida state GOP lawmaker threatens to show Biden 'why the Second Amendment was written'

Trump's speech at the NRA convention in Houston, Texas, comes in the wake of the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adult teachers dead.

NOW WATCH: Uvalde Massacre Reignites National Gun Control Debate