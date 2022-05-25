Florida state GOP lawmaker threatens to show Biden 'why the Second Amendment was written'
Joe Biden. (AFP)

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least 19 students and two teachers dead, one Florida lawmaker took to Twitter and sent a veiled threat to President Joe Biden, should he take action on guns.

"I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place," Florida GOP Rep. Randy Fine wrote.

This is not the first time that Fine has drawn controversy, as he once referred to Palestinians as "animals" and called a fellow Jewish man a "Judenrat" when he criticized the Israeli government's policies under then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fine's words prompted a huge wave of backlash in the comment thread beneath his tweet.

"Tough words for a sniveling coward, Randy. You’re such a pathetic little f*ck. Trust me, your kids will grow up to hate you," wrote Democratic operative Jon Cooper.

"That sounds like a direct threat," wrote one Twitter user, who tagged the US Secret Service in his reply.

