Judge Aileen Cannon sets Trump trial date in Mar-a-Lago case
U.S. District Court judge Aileen Cannon has set a trial date for Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

The Department of Justice had asked to bring the case to trial in December, while the former president's lawyers had sought to delay it until after the election. Cannon essentially split the difference and set the start date for May 20, 2024.

The twice-impeached, twice-indicted president was charged last month with 37 counts in the case involving his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House and refusing to return them to the National Archives.

His personal valet Walt Nauta was charged as a co-conspirator in the case.

