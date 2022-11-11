Trumpster Steve Cortes attacks McConnell, McCarthy and Romney with an Irish slur
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell. Gage Skidmore.

An ethnic slur was used on Steve Bannon's podcast on Thursday to call for the ouster of three top GOP leaders.

Former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon interviewed longtime Trump advisor Steve Cortes about the GOP's leadership battle.

"Well Steve," Cortes began, "at the risk of getting your Irish up, I'm going to say that the M*cks have to go."

"And by that, I mean [Mitch] McConnell, [Ronna Romney] McDaniel at the RNC, and then absolutely Kevin McCarthy," Cortes explained.

Dictionary.com describes the word as "extremely disparaging and offensive" and defines it as, "a contemptuous term for a person of Irish birth or descent."

He went on to make his case against McCarthy by citing MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.

"And let me be specific here about some of his problems, let's remember that after Jan. 6 — and we know this actually thanks to Rachel Maddow who uncovered the audio of him, he lied about it, of course — we know that he wanted Donald Trump to resign, he wanted him to resign from the presidency because of what happened on Jan. 6," Cortes said.

Cortes said McCarthy was unfit for the job.

"He does not have the skills, the temperament or the agenda to be the speaker of the House at a time like this in our country," Cortes added. "So there could be some real suspense here in the coming days and weeks.

He said he wanted a GOP speaker to threaten to shut down the U.S. government if President Joe Biden does not crack down on the southern border and increase fossil fuel energy production to the satisfaction of the House GOP caucus.

Watch below or at this link:


