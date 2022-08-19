Truth Social usage skyrockets after FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump's Truth Social platform has seen a significant increase in usage since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, VICE News reports.

Downloads of the app have increased almost 550% compared to the previous week, according to data shared with VICE.

Trump has railed against the FBI in the days after the raid, and has used Truth Social as main tool to get his message out.

The Truth Social app was downloaded less than 20,000 times the week before the Mar-a-Lago raid. averaging around 2,500 downloads per day. But in the week after the raid, it was downloaded 107,500 times, an average of 13,400 per day.

Trump himself has increasingly used the platform, after being slow to post regularly after it was launched.

"From the beginning, Truth Social has been beset by technical problems. There was initially a huge backlog of users who simply couldn’t get onto the platform. It was also only available on Apple’s platform; there is still no Android app available (it’s 'coming soon,' the company says) and registrations are currently closed for new users, according to platform's website," VICE's report stated. "Still, Truth Social has now been downloaded almost 3 million times, according to Data AI’s figures. This is a fraction of the number of people using mainstream platforms like Twitter or Facebook, and even pales in comparison to the tens of millions of people using far-right sites like Gab every month."

