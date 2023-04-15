Trump reportedly made less than $201 from Truth Social but up to a million from NFTs
Editor's note: This piece has been updated to include additional information that has not changed the story.

Former President Donald Trump's finances are in the news again, this time with a focus on what he made from his "Truth Social" social network venture: reportedly less than $201.

Trump made very little from the social network popular among right-wing media personalities, yet nonetheless estimates it is worth between $5 million and $25 million, according to the Associated Press. It was reported earlier this month that Truth Social executives were struggling to meet crucial deadlines in part due to looming investigations.

The AP's analysis of Trump's personal financial disclosure form, filed on Friday, also showed that he made between $100,000 and $1 million for his NFT digital trading cards, which were released in December and included a card featuring Trump with laser eyes. These are the same trading cards that caused a Fox News reporter to laugh upon announcement.

The Federal Election Commission form is the "first glimpse into Trump's finances" since he left the White House, according to the AP's report.

The disclosures are part of Trump's public financial disclosures, which Raw Story reported were filed after two extensions totaling 90 days.

Trump started Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when he encouraged supporters to storm the Capitol on various posts.

