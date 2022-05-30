President Donald Trump's social media account hasn't turned out as well as expected, despite a number of hedge funders and investors contributing $1 billion to the project. Variety reported Sunday that a new streaming service will be part of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).
According to the report, the streaming service is all part of a merger "with the blank check firm" (or SPAC) Digital World Acquisition. The new site will offer programing that others are canceling due to outdated language and racist depictions of various identities and groups. The new streaming service will be a kind of TMTG+ that will craft programming that targets the far-right audience of Donald Trump's supporters and highlight shows with a Christian nationalist bent.
Sunday morning, the Trump company filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) giving specific details about the aims of the service. According to the prospectus, the Trump streaming service will have “blue-collar comedy, canceled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news.”
It goes on to say that they "will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise canceled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms."
A number of companies like Disney and Warner Brothers have removed some of their older titles that depict controversial content. Other pieces of content include a warning at the start of the movie to indicate it was from a different time in history.
“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” a 12-second disclaimer on the Disney+ films was added in 2020.
The films still remain on the service, however, so it's unclear how the TMTG intends to license the content that's already owned by others.
The company says it will be like Netflix or Disney+, yet despite its political orientation, “TMTG intends to produce or acquire entertainment simply for entertainment’s sake. TMTG’s programming will thus provide a non-woke alternative to the programs offered by streaming services that operate in an increasingly politicized environment. TMTG will not censor the creators of entertainment for TMTG+, nor will it insist that its programming push some particular political ideology.”
They claim that the world is in desperate need of entertainment that doesn't lecture people.
"Entertainers and creators have frequently been agents for change in our society. Large media conglomerates become increasingly monolithic in their views, canceling those who disagree with the prevailing narrative. TMTG believes that embracing diverse perspectives will differentiate TMTG+ in the current crowded media and entertainment marketplace," documents explain.
It's unclear how the company is defining "diverse perspectives" if it's refraining from what it views as liberal. If the aim is to promote anti-woke content, faith-based content and promote the Second Amendment, the content would still be "lecturing" viewers.
The New York Times reported in January, the two largest hedge fund investors are Pentwater Capital and Sabby Management. "Anson Funds Management, Kershner Trading Americas, K2 & Associates, Yorkville Advisors and MMCAP" are the other investors, according to a report last week. Some of those contributors, however, have already admitted publicly that investing in Trump is a dangerous risk financially.