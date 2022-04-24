Trump gives tepid update on his 'Truth Social' Twitter clone: 'Have fun with it'

Donald Trump gave an update on his beleaguered social media company run by former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

"And it's open and ready to go," Trump said. "Go out and use it and have fun with it. And non-iPhone users are coming very, very soon to make Truth Social a free-speech alternative to big tech platforms."

"Our team is working around the clock and has recently enabled every single on the wait list to join the platform," Trump claimed. "A lot of people were on the wait list, now you can join."

After a botched rollout, Trump fans have continued to complain about Trump's Twitter clone.







