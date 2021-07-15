Georgia reporter catches Tucker Carlson using his work to blatantly lie about the 2020 election

Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week made a series of bogus assertions about ballot security in Fulton County, Georgia -- and now he's being called out by the reporter whose work he used as the basis for his false claims.

Georgia Public Radio reporter Stephen Fowler called out Carlson on Twitter for distorting his reporting to suggest that someone had broken into an election equipment warehouse to tamper with ballots that supporters of former President Donald Trump want to inspect yet again to prove that the 2020 election was "stolen."

However, as Fowler explains, there was nothing at all nefarious about what happened at the warehouse.

"Bob Cheeley, attorney for two of the nine people suing over access to Fulton's absentee ballots, said he hired a private security company to watch the Fulton elections warehouse after a Henry County judge ordered that the ballots would be unsealed," he reports. "On-duty Fulton County Sheriff's deputies were also assigned to watch the warehouse 24/7... that Saturday around 4 p.m., the Fulton deputies left the warehouse parking lot, and about 20 minutes later an alarm went off inside the Fulton County Election Preparation Center. Two off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's officers in uniform and a marked patrol car... then approached the warehouse and found the outer door unlocked."

Crucially, however, it turns out that "other doors to the facility were locked and the rooms with ballots were not disturbed."

Fowler notes that Carlson didn't mention any of this on his show, despite the fact that he used a photo Fowler took to illustrate his false claims.

"Tucker's team found the photo attached to the article that explained what happened and why, but that didn't make it into his monologue," Fowler wrote. "Why is that?"