REVEALED: Leaked white supremacist chatroom messages show they are obsessed with promoting 'our guy' Tucker Carlson

According to a report from Media Matters, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has a large fan club in a chatroom dominated by far-right extremists who make up the Identity Evropa movement and they are doing all they can to promote segments from his show.

The report, compiled with leaked comments show Carlson's nightly commentaries have become "many watches" for the racist group.

According to the report, "On March 6, the nonprofit media organization Unicorn Riot released chat logs from a Discord server reportedly used by members of Identity Evropa, a group attempting to sanitize white supremacy by rebranding its racist beliefs as pro-white 'identitarianism.' The chat server's name, 'Nice Respectable People Group,' reflects Identity Evropa's focus on 'optics,' a strategy of intentionally rebranding away from obvious extremism to avoid the negative press that supposedly keeps their ideas from appealing to the mainstream."

According to those chat logs, Carlson is the subject of hundreds of chat messages "who extremists refer to with familiarity as 'Tuck' or 'Tucker' -- and can confirm that the white supremacists routinely turn on Fox News to watch him deliver messages aligned with their extremist cause," reports Media Matters.

The report adds, "The leaked chats clearly show the admiration that some of the Discord server users have for Carlson. They include users praising the Fox host, claiming that he's the sole reason they tune in to cable, and calling him 'a lone voice of reason in the media.' Borrowing language from anonymous message board 4chan, white supremacists call Carlson 'our guy' (users of 4chan have anointed white supremacist Rep. Steve King (R-IA) with the same title -- and they call far-right actress Roseanne Barr 'our girl').

"Members of Identity Evropa praise the Fox host for 'doing divine work' that has 'done more for' white supremacists than they 'could ever hope to' do, while crediting Carlson's rhetoric with moving the Overton Window, a measure of what's considered acceptable public discourse, closer to extremism," T the report adds. "In fact, they suggest staying within the limits of Carlson's rhetoric to be effective with mainstream conservatives, calling it 'the edge of the acceptable' and claiming that 'acceptable … moves toward us daily'."

You can read more here.