Fox News roasted for NSA spying paranoia: 'Looks like Tucker is building an insanity defense'

On Monday, Fox News' Tucker Carlson raised eyebrows by claiming on air that the National Security Agency was spying on his communications with the intent to leak damaging information and get his show pulled off the air — and that an anonymous "whistleblower" within the government proved it by sharing Carlson's own communications back at him.
Commenters on social media, however, were not at all convinced by the evidence that Carlson provided, and accused the controversial Fox News host of promoting a conspiracy theory.
Some suggested there was a simpler explanation for why the "whistleblower" had Carlson's communications: he had been hacked. And others noted that even Carlson's own network lawyers have said his comments on his show shouldn't be construed as fact.
This seems nuts even for Tucker https://t.co/InYqPfnKMr— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1624928575.0
Tucker's fauxrage over the idea the NSA is monitoring his show to take him off the air is one stop short of his dog… https://t.co/zULmDb1x1q— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1624929287.0
Someone allegedly called up Tucker Carlson and read him a text that he sent. If that's true, it's possible it's evi… https://t.co/vyUfe9ujFX— Judd Legum (@Judd Legum) 1624928189.0
The problem with Tucker Carlson is that you can’t really believe much of what he says. I mean didn’t his lawyers ev… https://t.co/bYEmKvnsnG— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1624928194.0
A reminder: Fox News’s own lawyers have said Tucker exaggerates and can’t be taken seriously. Let me know when a… https://t.co/V4gXFTGXYR— Jan Wolfe (@Jan Wolfe) 1624929897.0
Tucker Carlson’s not stupid, but MAGA is. https://t.co/ik4PmpKOwN— Tea Pain (@Tea Pain) 1624930302.0
That's definitely not the NSA spying on Tucker Carlson. It's the FBI. Ever since Matt Gaetz went on his show and as… https://t.co/dqKi4bcBgf— I Smoked Trump Org Criminal Charges (@I Smoked Trump Org Criminal Charges) 1624929825.0
TC "the most obvious foreign influence agent" says that the NSA has his texts and emails. Since the NSA ONLY colle… https://t.co/koVYIazEge— Dirk Schwenk (Esq) 🎵 (@Dirk Schwenk (Esq) 🎵) 1624930258.0
@Acyn Tuck is losing it again https://t.co/PNN0QLmDC2— KTYGraphics cartoonist🇺🇸✍🏻 (@KTYGraphics cartoonist🇺🇸✍🏻) 1624926359.0
@Acyn uh huh... there is literally no other way an information leak on a news story being investigated could have c… https://t.co/p4t6VE7qcI— Dad Jokes Panda (@Dad Jokes Panda) 1624926830.0
Looks like Tucker is building an insanity defense.🙄 #FoxNewsLies https://t.co/NhjX9SyeGf— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@Dena Grayson, MD, PhD) 1624926384.0
@MerrillLynched @Acyn Tucker found another Hunter Biden laptop. Where will it end? https://t.co/WXJ4wBFMpU— D. Lowther (@D. Lowther) 1624926599.0
@Acyn Paranoid much @TuckerCarlson If you've committed no crime against the United States, betrayed our country,… https://t.co/qcFtWllJc6— PsyD/Psychotherapist/LPC-S (@PsyD/Psychotherapist/LPC-S) 1624927409.0