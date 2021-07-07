'Insane and dumb' Tucker Carlson shredded for rant about COVID being 'overhyped' because most deaths were old people

COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans, and a disproportionate number of the victims have been elderly. But Fox News' Tucker Carlson doesn't appear to have a great deal of empathy for them.
"In a report from July of last year, the CDC analyzed all deaths," said Carlson in his Tuesday night broadcast. "They found the median age death from COVID was 78. At that point, for all months of 2020, life expectancy in the U.S. was younger than that. It was 77. You think they hyped COVID a little bit? Yeah, they did. If the median age of people dying is older than life expectancy? Yep, they hyped it."
tuckers right, fuck them olds https://t.co/AJCO3aW8ZL— Andrew Lawrence (@Andrew Lawrence) 1625618601.0
Commenters on social media tore into Carlson for his seeming dismissal of the elderly's expectation to even be alive, with some noting that he didn't even appear to understand what the term "median life expectancy" means.
A year an a half later and they're still not ashamed to treat the older population as dispensable. https://t.co/qXeaQiyif7— brian Ⓥ (@brian Ⓥ) 1625618937.0
It’s almost impossible to describe how fucking insane and dumb this is https://t.co/2n3iSlqsbW— Jason (@Jason) 1625618771.0
this is mathematically illiterate, kind of like saying "life expectancy for cavemen was 30, therefore the typical c… https://t.co/kDFK3gVqqg— Christian Vanderbrouk (@Christian Vanderbrouk) 1625620502.0
The modern pro-life GOP. ‘You’re gonna die anyway’ https://t.co/KESSQuD1wH— John Jay (@John Jay) 1625618927.0
From Death Panels! (negative inflection) to Death Panels! (positive inflection) in 10 short years. https://t.co/BG95XGBykS— A.J. Bauer (@A.J. Bauer) 1625618717.0
Can someone tell Tuck Tuck what median means https://t.co/OHnNCASVK0— SRM_MD (@SRM_MD) 1625618809.0
Telling his core audience he doesn’t care if they die to own the libs. https://t.co/7ZmUTsofTB— Aisle 424 Total Landscaping (@Aisle 424 Total Landscaping) 1625619117.0
Doing actuarial math to explain to retirees why we should turn them into Soylent. https://t.co/zj9xVqNxDX— 白左thirst-worldist🏴🔰 (@白左thirst-worldist🏴🔰) 1625618547.0
You got an extra year, you ungrateful losers. Yes, it was a year that you spent scared and alone, without your fami… https://t.co/hBdGWFRDpP— Ms. Minutes (@Ms. Minutes) 1625620114.0