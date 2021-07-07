'Insane and dumb' Tucker Carlson shredded for rant about COVID being 'overhyped' because most deaths were old people

COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans, and a disproportionate number of the victims have been elderly. But Fox News' Tucker Carlson doesn't appear to have a great deal of empathy for them.

"In a report from July of last year, the CDC analyzed all deaths," said Carlson in his Tuesday night broadcast. "They found the median age death from COVID was 78. At that point, for all months of 2020, life expectancy in the U.S. was younger than that. It was 77. You think they hyped COVID a little bit? Yeah, they did. If the median age of people dying is older than life expectancy? Yep, they hyped it."

Commenters on social media tore into Carlson for his seeming dismissal of the elderly's expectation to even be alive, with some noting that he didn't even appear to understand what the term "median life expectancy" means.







































