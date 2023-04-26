Fox News reportedly kept an 'oppo file' on Tucker Carlson to preempt him from attacking the network

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include additional comment from Fox News.

Fox News is in possession of potentially damaging information about Tucker Carlson in a dossier its executives compiled in case the conservative cable host ever sought to attack the network, Rolling Stone reports.

That threat is no longer hypothetical after Fox News’ announcement on Monday that it has cut ties with Carlson, and split sources told the outlet that it was “the worst” and on “the messiest possible terms,” descriptions that are at odds with the network’s characterization of a mutual and amicable decision to depart with its highest-rated host.

The existence of an “oppo file” on Carlson was confirmed to the outlet by eight sources. A network spokesperson denied that such a dossier exists saying, "This is patently absurd and categorically false. We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The file contains allegations Carlson created a toxic work environment and includes claims that he made disparaging comments about management and colleagues, as well as complaints about his workplace conduct.

Carlson has so far remained mum about the circumstances behind his dismissal.

“But if Carlson attempts to torch the network he’s leaving, Fox is prepared, the sources say,” Rolling Stone’s Diana Falzone writes.

The effort to compile a Carlson dossier was led by the “notoriously aggressive” Irena Briganti, who heads the network’s communications department, the report said.

“Irena will never be shy about using these things,” a network source familiar with complaints about Carlson told Rolling Stone.

A former Fox host told the outlet “[Briganti] keeps files on everybody to screw with them.”

“It’s classic Fox.”

Falzone writes: “Over the years, Briganti and Fox PR’s notoriously aggressive tactics have been turned against its own most prominent talent. For instance, The Daily Beast reported in 2018 that 'emails reviewed and verified’ by the outlet show that Fox’s communications brass have planted negative stories about some of their own top stars, including hosts like Bill O’Reilly and Stuart Varney — the latter of whom is still a Fox employee."

“Those methods for keeping personnel in line are an open secret among current and former Fox News staff. Four former Fox News personalities confirmed Briganti likes to keep ‘dirt files’ on Fox News talent, including one on Carlson.”

