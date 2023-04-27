Fox News is 'rattled' and wants to 'sideline' Tucker Carlson until 2024: report

Fox News is reportedly trying to keep Tucker Carlson under a contract that doesn't expire until after the 2024 election.

Fox News, which recently ousted Carlson amid a swirl of rumors involving his texts and other purportedly offensive newsroom behavior, is still reeling from a massive settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over knowingly false narratives the network spread about the 2020 election.

As a result of the multi-pronged losses for the network, it has been consumed by "disarray," according to an exclusive report by Breitbart.

"Carlson’s current contract runs through December 2024, and as of now three sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that executives at the network are trying to keep Carlson on contract and not release him until after the 2024 election," the conservative outlet wrote. "The shocking decision to cancel Carlson’s top-rated weeknight program came just days after the network shut down its top-rated weekend program with host Dan Bongino."

The Breitbart report says that the narrative that Fox News put forth is untrue, but notes that there will likely be disparagement clauses that keep Carlson and any other former Fox hosts from speaking ill of the conservative news network. The article quotes anonymous sources in part, it says, "because Fox News and the broader Murdoch empire are known for their ruthlessness against anyone who speaks the truth about what is actually happening there."

“As of right now, the plan remains the same: pay out Carlson’s contract and keep him on the sidelines through the 2024 elections,” a source close to Fox News senior executives purportedly told Breitbart News. “They knew they would take a beating for this but everyone — and I mean everyone — is pretty rattled. They weren’t expecting the blowback to be this bad. Hate to say it but it’s clear that Rupert has lost a step or two.”