Tucker Carlson gets signals from Newsmax that he can run entire network: TMZ
Tucker Carlson (Photo via AFP)

Although a formal offer cannot be made, recently fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is reportedly getting word that Fox News competitor Newsmax would like him to come on board.

Carlson was abruptly and unceremoniously booted from his popular nighttime show on Monday and is still under contract to his former employer and reportedly has a no-compete clause that prevents him from moving elsewhere immediately.

According to TMZ, "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the news channel is doing everything it can to sweeten the deal for Tucker to come on board -- including floating the idea of letting him program the whole channel, not just his own show."

The report adds he can't be directly contacted, because he is prohibited from talking with competitors, but Newsmax "network execs have made it clear to people around him, they would basically give him a big say in rebranding their channel."

The report adds that lesser-known NewsNation is also interested in the currently unemployed Carlson who recently posted a video online promising to be back.

You can read more here.

Media SmartNews