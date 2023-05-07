'Thank you, Tucker': State Republican group passes around thank you card for ex-Fox News host

A group that aims to elect Republicans at the state level is asking for donations by passing around a digital "thank you" card for fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Republican State Leadership Committee has worked to elect Republicans, including those who spread false election fraud claims, to down-ballot, state-level offices. The group calls itself "America's only line of defense against socialism in the states," according to its website.

After Carlson parted with Fox News, a slew of text messages, emails, and off-air videos purported to be from Carlson spread across the media. Many conservatives jumped to his defense, with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) defending a video of Carlson asking a makeup artist what happens in girls' bathrooms.

In a fundraising email sent to potential donors, the RSLC says Carlson is "a true American patriot" and that he has "never backed down to the woke mob."

"While liberals may think his departure from broadcasting is a win for the Left, there's NO chance that Tucker is leaving the battle to STOP the spread of Socialism any time soon," the email says. "In the meantime, let's show our appreciation for all Tucker Carlson has done for the conservative movement in the States over the years by signing our Thank You Tucker card!"

The group also encourages readers to leave a message in the card for Carlson, saying it's "the least we can do."

"Hurry! There's no time to wait, make sure you get your signature on State Republicans' Thank You card for Tucker before you MISS your chance forever!" the letter says.

The letter further claims "The Radical Left" is working to "completely shred our Constitution and destroy everything America stands for."



