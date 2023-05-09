Tucker Carlson and Fox News are gearing up for potential battle in court

There appears to be a lawsuit brewing between conservative host Tucker Carlson and his former employer, Fox News.

After Fox News parted ways with Carlson and many of Carlson's texts and videos went public, Carlson announced that he would be starting a new show on Twitter. Because Carlson is still under contract with Fox News, this move might be considered unlawful, according to a report from the New York Times.



"The former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, declaring, 'We’re back,' said on Tuesday that he was starting a new show on Twitter, a sign that negotiations to reach an amicable separation with the network, where he is still under contract, had broken down," the outlet wrote. "Mr. Carlson offered no details of when his new program would begin or what kind of content it would have — questions that highlight the uncertainties surrounding his departure from Fox News, which ultimately could block any attempt by the host to return to a prominent role in conservative media."

The New York Times further reported that Fox declined to comment:

"Mr. Carlson’s remarks, posted on Twitter, consisted of a three-minute monologue delivered directly to the camera," it said. "The post itself could violate the terms of his contract with Fox, which prevent Mr. Carlson from hosting a show on an alternate network."

For his part, Carlson's attorneys have already accused Fox News of violating his contract.

"Tucker Carlson, two weeks after being ousted by Fox News, accused the network Tuesday of fraud and breach of contract — and made a host of document demands that could precede legal action," Axios has reported. "The aggressive letter from his lawyers to Fox positions Carlson to argue that the noncompete provision in his contract is no longer valid — freeing him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise."

The news site added that the "Twitter move would seem to technically violate Carlson's contract with Fox, but his lawyers' letter effectively holds that Fox breached the contract first."



