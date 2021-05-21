Fox host lashes out at Capitol Police for supporting 9/11-style commission into insurrection

The Capitol Police are unhappy with congressional Republicans turning their back on a January 6 commission to investigate the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol — and on Wednesday, wrote a letter sharply criticizing their opposition.

But Fox News' Tucker Carlson isn't pleased with this development, and on Thursday evening fired off an angry rant suggesting the Capitol Police are behaving like some kind of liberal super PAC.

"Members of Congress ... trust their lives to the Capitol Hill Police," said Carlson. "And that's why Capitol Hill Police don't lobby Congress. That would be a dangerous conflict of interest backed by an implied threat: do what we say, or watch your back. In this case that's exactly what they were saying to Republicans."

"That's a ransom note," Carlson said of the letter. "Imagine getting it from one of your own bodyguards. It might be enough to make you rethink your position, which is of course the point of it. The Capitol Hill police are now effectively an armed political action committee. So you've got to ask, what other partisan demands will they make in the future?"

