'Comrade Carlson': Fox News host mocked for complaints about 'spying' after admitting to chats with Kremlin intermediaries

It was revealed Wednesday that Tucker Carlson was working with "Kremlin intermediaries," which appears to be the main reason that his emails may have come under the radar of American intelligence agencies.
Carlson claimed that he was approached by a source from inside the government who told him that the NSA read his emails.
The NSA responded by telling him that they don't target Americans and that anything that they would have hacked or monitored would be related to an international investigation.
People were quick to point out that Carlson probably shouldn't be contacting Kremlin intermediaries and then act surprise when his communications get swept up by American intel.
Interestingly, Carlson made it clear that there was nothing discussed that was untoward nor damaging, though some Twitter users were baffled that Carlson would spout off about being spied on by the NSA when he knew he was talking with Kremlin-connected operatives
See the comments from those commenting below:
