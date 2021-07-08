'Comrade Carlson': Fox News host mocked for complaints about 'spying' after admitting to chats with Kremlin intermediaries

Steenman recently appeared on Glenn Beck's radio show to talk about her work in her community to create hysteria around the teaching of CRT. She boasted that she's recruited 1,100 angry parents in her community to organize for "Moms for Liberty," a right-wing group run by conservative women who masquerade as a community mom's organization.

According to Steenman's GoFundMe page, the mother sent a letter saying that both of her children are suffering from serious issues and her youngest child is a special needs kid about to enter Kindergarten.

"Most notably, my 7 year old (first grader) (sic) has shown the most tragic changes. We went from a normal functioning, sweet child to one who will literally crumble at the slightest challenge and word," the story explains.

"My daughter started coming home asking very pointed questions about who she is and if she is a bad person. She came home extremely upset. She told me 'Mom, I'm white. My friend is brown. I need to apologize to him for being white because white people have done bad things to people with brown skin,'" the mother said.

She cited the "Wit & Wisdom" program used by the school that they are now working to ban at the school board level.

The family hasn't said whether or not they plan to launch a lawsuit against the school or the curriculum company for psychological damages, and so far are just asking for donations online.

"This curriculum has destroyed my daughter's self-esteem and created a world in which she is fraught with anxiety and is now in treatment for OCD caused by the constant thoughts being represented by this material," the letter continued. The mother also said that the child came home able to describe specifics about the Civil War "as if they had been there." The Civil War isn't generally taught in first grade.

"Lessons on the war and its causes usually begin in the fifth through eighth grades," says a 2017 Associated Press story on the teaching of the Civil War.

The mother went on to claim that her 7-year-old now has "feelings of self hate (sic) that border on suicidal."

She also threatened to take her children out of the school if CRT continues to be taught.

The story, according to the GoFundMe page, was first found on an Instagram page that posts stories of "children traumatized by curriculum & activist teachers in Williamson County Schools."

You can read the full GoFundMe page here.