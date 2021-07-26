Fox News ripped for hypocritical attack on ‘Montana Man’ who called out Tucker Carlson

Fox News was condemned on Monday for demanding special treatment for Tucker Carlson that the far-right network refuses to provide others.

It started when Carlson was called out as "the worst human being known to mankind" while visiting the legendary Dan Bailey's Fly Shop in Livingston Montana.

""It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an assh*le!" Dan Bailey, no relation, wrote on his post.

"This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American," Bailey added.

The encounter made international news and "Montana man" trended nationwide on Twitter.

"This gentleman from Montana should never have to pay for another beer as long as he lives," MSNBC anchor Joy Reid wrote.

And while this incident was caught on video, it was reportedly not the only instance of Carlson being called out during his Montana vacation.

"Lol, I clicked on this story, sure that I knew the man who told off Tucker Carlson - a friend DM'ed that her husband told Carlson 'You're an assh*le,' when they ran into him in a Montana store. But it wasn't. Another guy told him off too," Amy Siskind reported.

While Bailey was widely praised by Carlson's critics, Fox News released a statement attacking him.

"Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable — no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Amanda Terkel, the HuffPost reporter who has been ambushed by Fox News, explained why she found the far-right network's statement so absurd.

"Fox News is outraged when their big-name hosts are ambushed, but it is totally fine with its big-name hosts doing the ambushing. Ambushes were a central part of the show of Bill O'Reilly, who was Fox's most prominent host for years. (He left in 2017, under the disgrace of a series of sexual harassment allegations.) Fox News also continued to promote Jesse Watters, O'Reilly's henchman who went out and did many of the ambushes. In 2009, O'Reilly sent Watters out to harass me while I was on vacation for the weekend in Virginia," Terkel explained.

"Even after multiple attempts to contact Fox News, the network never offered any explanation or apology for what happened. There was no outrage that I was accosted while going about my personal life, simply because O'Reilly didn't like that I pointed out that he had made gross comments about a woman who was raped," she explained. "Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment on why ambushing me was fine, but ambushing Carlson was not."

Watch:

Read the thread Terkel posted to Twitter:











