Russian TV hosts love Tucker Carlson's pro-Putin rants -- but fear he's hurting his credibility: report

Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the last week has gone all-in for supporting Russia in the current dispute with neighboring country Ukraine.

However, as The Daily Beast's Julia Davis reports, even some Russian media personalities are worried that Carlson is too flawed of a messenger to be effective at swaying Americans to take the Kremlin's side.

One writer at RT cited by Davis, for instance, lamented that "the sole anti-war voice on prime-time cable happens to belong to a man whom liberals believe is a 'white supremacist,'" which they said naturally limited his influence with the broader public.

Ekaterina Kotrikadze, a host at the Russian independent television channel Dozhd, gushed that Carlson is "is one of the brightest personalities of the American conservative television channel Fox News," but then added that "sometimes it seems that he attends advanced training courses at the Russian Foreign Ministry."

And state-run Channel One reporter Ivan Blagoy praised Carlson's rants about America helping the Ukrainian government, but noted that the Fox News host "is predictably being accused of playing along with Moscow."

