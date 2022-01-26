Russian-born reality TV star fired after TLC uncovers multiple racist posts trashing Black Americans

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Alina Kozhevnikova, a cast member of the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, has been fired by TLC after just a month on the show, after her series of past virulent racist social media posts surfaced.

"Kozhevnikova first appeared on the fifth season ... alongside her husband-to-be, Caleb Greenwood. However, her fairytale ending is now in jeopardy thanks to newly surfaced screenshots of her offensive Facebook and Instagram posts from 2014 and 2015," reported Jordan Julian. "One screenshot shared on Twitter is riddled with racial stereotypes and slurs, with Kozhevnikova using the N-word a staggering eight times in a description of a party in her native Russia. She used the N-word again, replacing the Gs with Qs, in an Instagram post that shows her wearing a bandana and a dark, drawn-on beard. In the photo’s caption, she refers to 'gold diggin'' and 'gangstas.' Other incriminating posts mockingly perpetuate stereotypes of Muslim and Asian people."

In a statement, a TLC network spokesperson stated, "TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."

Earlier this week, Kozhevnikova appeared to defend herself, writing on Instagram, "my friends, my family and those who met me in person know who I really am and & who I am not. Answers are coming."

Several recent controversies have erupted around public figures using racial slurs. A Louisiana judge resigned last month after video showed the N-word being used in her house during an attempted burglary — which she initially tried to blame on sedatives.