The hashtag TuckyoRose was trending on Sunday as Tucker Carlson became the target of mockery and attacks after it was revealed he was pushed by Russia as part of their propaganda efforts.
Mother Jones revealed a leaked memo from the Russian Department of Information and Telecommunications Support that was ordering state media personalities and producers to promote comments made by the Fox host.
TuckyoRose is a take-off of Tokyo Rose, the name given to World War II women delivering pro-Japanese propaganda in English to allied soldiers in the South Pacific.
As retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman explained that no one should live their lives as a state TV shill for Russia.
Live your life in such a way that the Russian government and state tv apparatus doesn\u2019t think you\u2019re an ally @TuckerCarlson \n#TuckyoRosehttps://twitter.com/juliadavisnews/status/1503037582468210694\u00a0\u2026— Alexander S. Vindman (@Alexander S. Vindman) 1647203106
On Saturday, Carlson's show also began appearing on Chinese Communist Party television promoting Ukraine conspiracy theories. On Friday, Carlson's show aired propaganda from Chinese and Russian leaders.
China\u2019s state controlled media quoting Tucker Carlson quoting Russian propaganda. The Ukraine War is an vivid example of @FoxNews being on the side of America\u2019s enemy.https://twitter.com/billbirtles/status/1502545467783393283\u00a0\u2026— \u6768\u6db5 Han Yang (@\u6768\u6db5 Han Yang) 1647136596
Tucker Carlson is being aired on Chinese Communist Party TV to support conspiracy theories against Ukraine and pro-Russia.pic.twitter.com/kRKt5ihXP3— Daniel Di Martino \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea (@Daniel Di Martino \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\uddea) 1647064321
Tucker Carlson is used on China\u2018s national news CCTV for amplifying Russia\u2019s \u201cbio lab\u201d conspiracy for justifying Ukraine invasion.\n\nWhat a idiotpic.twitter.com/1TaSLjncf6— \u5df4\u4e22\u8349 Badiucao\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@\u5df4\u4e22\u8349 Badiucao\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1647145814
This comes after an episode of Tucker where he played statements from Russia and China and claimed he had to because the US government was lyingpic.twitter.com/FIsLUPprmV— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646882739
See other comments from those attacking Carlson online below:
