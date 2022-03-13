Leaked Kremlin memo urges Russian state media to promote 'essential' Tucker Carlson: report

According to a report from Mother Jones editor David Corn, a leaked memo from a Russian government division called the Department of Information and Telecommunications Support is urging state media personalities and producers to hype up comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
According to Corn's reporting, Carlson's commentaries are considered "essential" to Russia's needs.
Writing he was given the memo from a "contributor to a national Russian media outlet who asked not to be identified," the Mother Jones editor claimed it is not the only memo of its type.
According to Corn, the memo states: "It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally."
The report adds that mention of Carlson comes up after instructions for state media personalities to promote narratives explaining that "The Russian invasion is 'preventing the possibility of nuclear strikes on its territory'; Ukraine has a history of nationalism (that presumably threatens Russia); the Russian military operation is proceeding as planned; Putin is protecting all Russians; the 'losing' Ukrainian army is shelling residential areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia; foreign mercenaries are arriving in Ukraine; Europe 'is facing more and more problems' because of its own sanctions; and there will be 'danger and possible legal consequences' for those in Russia who protest the war."
You can read more here as well as see a screenshot of the memo.