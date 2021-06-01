Tucker Carlson 'casually accuses the troops of betraying their country' — on Memorial Day: report

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson ranted about American troops on Labor Day.

Political journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic, author of the new book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump reposted a clip of Carlson's show.

"Following Michael Flynn's supporting a coup, Tucker Carlson's Memorial Day message: 'Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.' Which counts as... patriotism?" he asked.

"Kamala Harris was pummeled for a tweet wishing everyone to enjoy the long weekend without saying anything about the troops; Tucker Carlson sits relaxed at the end of a long weekend and casually accuses the troops of betraying their country," he noted.